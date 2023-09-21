Palacios went 2-for-6 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 13-7 win over the Cubs.

Palacios' blast put a bow on the Pirates' seven-run fourth inning. The outfielder has been solid in September, going 15-for-49 (.306) with three homers and nine RBI over 17 contests. That's lifted his season slash line to .230/.270/.404 with nine long balls, 36 RBI, 23 runs scored and five stolen bases over 83 contests overall. Palacios is in the mix for playing time in the corner outfield spots and at designated hitter, primarily against right-handed pitchers.