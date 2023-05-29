Palacios is starting in right field and batting eighth on Monday in San Francisco, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Connor Joe is playing first base in this one, opening up right field for Palacios. The 27-year-old is 5-for-20 at the plate since the Pirates promoted him earlier this month.
