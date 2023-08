Palacios is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

Though he'll hit the bench with southpaw Max Fried on the mound for Atlanta, the lefty-hitting Palacios may have carved out at least a part-time role against right-handed pitching. He picked up starts in four of the Pirates' last five matchups with righties, leading off on each of those occasions while going 2-for-17 with a pair of solo home runs.