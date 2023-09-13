Palacios went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-1 victory over the Nationals.

Palacios got the scoring started in the second inning Tuesday, blasting a two-run homer to straight-away center field. The 28-year-old later singled and stole third base - his fifth steal of the year. After an 0-for-4 performance Aug. 25 caused the outfielder's batting average to hover just above the Mendoza Line, Palacios has gone 12-for-37 (.324) with two home runs and three steals across his last 14 games, improving his season-long slash line to .224/.269/.405 in limited action.