Palacios went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, five RBI and an additional run scored in Monday's 11-1 win over the Cardinals.

Palacios had a career night Monday, blasting a majestic three-run homer in the fourth inning and ripping a two-run double in the eighth. The 28-year-old outfielder's five-RBI performance matches his output from the prior 15 games since his recall from Triple-A on July 28. He now owns a slash line of .220/.263/.393 with five home runs, 23 RBI and 15 runs scored across 162 plate appearances this season.