Palacios is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Padres.

Palacios had started in left field in each of the past three games, going 3-for-10 with a run and an RBI. Though he'll ride the bench against a right-hander (Joe Musgrave) for the series finale, the lefty-hitting Palacios could still be the strong-side option of a loose platoon in left field with the righty-hitting Connor Joe, who draws the start Thursday. Both players are likely to see their opportunities take a hit once Bryan Reynolds (back) returns from the injured list, something that could happen as early as Friday.