Palacios isn't starting Saturday against the Cardinals, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Southpaw Drew Rom will start Saturday's game for St. Louis, so the left-handed bat of Palacios will retreat to the bench. His absence will allow Miguel Andujar to start in right field and bat sixth.
More News
-
Pirates' Josh Palacios: Smacks sixth homer•
-
Pirates' Josh Palacios: Serving as Henry Davis replacement•
-
Pirates' Josh Palacios: Homer, five RBI in win•
-
Pirates' Josh Palacios: Returns from illness•
-
Pirates' Josh Palacios: Removed with illness•
-
Pirates' Josh Palacios: Goes back to bench Wednesday•