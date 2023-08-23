Palacios will start in right field and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Though St. Louis is bringing lefty Zack Thompson to the hill for the series finale, the lefty-hitting Palacios will still stick in a prominent spot in the Pittsburgh lineup. Palacios is now getting his fourth start in five games and looks as though he'll get a look as a near-everyday player in the Pittsburgh outfield after Henry Davis (hand) was placed on the injured list Monday. Palacios went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk and five RBI in Monday's 11-1 win over St. Louis, but he's gone 0-for-8 with a walk in his other two starts while Davis has been out.