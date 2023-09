Palacios went 2-for-4 with a triple Sunday against Atlanta.

Palacios has been a primary beneficiary of Andrew McCutchen's (Achilles) absence, starting all four games against right-handed pitchers since McCutchen went down. Palacios has hit well in the limited sample since, collecting five hits across 16 at-bats with one RBI. His larger sample this season suggests that success may be short-lived, but he looks to be in line for regular at-bats across the final few weeks of the campaign.