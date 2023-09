Palacios is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The lefty-hitting Palacios will be on the bench for the fourth straight game while the Pirates have opposed left-handed pitchers three times during that stretch. The righty-hitting Miguel Andujar will spell Palacios in right field for the second game in a row, but Palacios should continue serving as the Pirates' primary option at the position versus right-handers until Henry Davis (hand) returns from the injured list.