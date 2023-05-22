Palacios is not in the starting lineup Monday against the Rangers, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Palacios will remain on the bench Monday for the second game in a row after starting four out of five. Connor Joe will draw another start in right field and bat seventh in the series opener with Texas.
More News
-
Pirates' Josh Palacios: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Pirates' Josh Palacios: First career hit•
-
Pirates' Josh Palacios: Gets call-up from Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Josh Palacios: Catches on with Bucs organization•
-
Nationals' Josh Palacios: Loses spot on 40-man roster•
-
Nationals' Josh Palacios: Recalled to majors•