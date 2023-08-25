Palacios went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Cubs.

Palacios has spent much of his time in the majors as a bench bat, but he's getting regular run with Henry Davis (hand) sidelined. He's started five of the team's last six games and popped two homers, though he has only three hits across 23 at-bats in that span. While he has just a .207 average across 176 plate appearances this season, Palacios has hit fifth or sixth in the order of late and could be a passable source of power and RBI so long as Davis is out.