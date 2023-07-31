Palacios went 3-for-5 with a double and a two-run homer in Sunday's win over the Phillies.

Palacios capped a big day at the plate with a two-run homer off Andrew Vasquez in the bottom of the 10th inning, powering the Pirates to a 6-4 win. It's Palacios' second home run of the season -- he's now 4-for-6 in two games since he was recalled from Triple-A on Friday. Overall, the 28-year-old outfielder is slashing .252/.284/.396 with 15 RBI, eight runs scored and a steal across 117 plate appearances this season.