The Pirates reinstated VanMeter (finger) from the 10-day injured list Monday.
VanMeter returns to the active roster after a completing a five-game rehab assignment last week at Triple-A Indianapolis, during which he went 2-for-18 with four walks, three runs and an RBI. The 27-year-old could reclaim the strong side of a platoon at second base now that he's recovered from a fractured left ring finger, though he's not a lock to stick around as a near-everyday player for long. Fellow left-handed hitter Tucupita Marcano (illness) is currently in the midst of a rehab assignment and could unseat VanMeter as the preferred option at the keystone once reinstated from the COVID-19-related IL.