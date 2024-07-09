Palacios went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI on Monday against the Mets.
Palacios joined the big-league roster Thursday and has started three of five games since. Monday's long ball was his first of the season, and he's gone 3-for-10 with five walks and three runs scored since being promoted.
