Perez (groin) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list and will start Friday's game against Atlanta.

Perez has been shelved since May 28 due to a strained left groin and after making one rehab start, he'll rejoin the big-league club and start Friday's game. In his lone minor-league appearance, Perez threw 63 pitches, so he'll likely be on a pitch count Friday. Prior to the injury, Perez owned a 4.71 ERA across 57.1 innings with Pittsburgh.