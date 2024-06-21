Perez (groin) will pitch for Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Perez has been steadily progressing since being placed on the IL in late May with a strained left groin, and he will take what's likely the last step of his recovery by starting a rehab assignment. Per Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com, Perez is expected to throw roughly 75 pitches Saturday as his only rehab start. Prior to the injury, Perez held a 4.71 ERA and a 1.55 WHIP across 57.1 innings with Pittsburgh.