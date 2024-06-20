Perez (groin) threw live batting practice Monday, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
There weren't many details shared about the session, but Perez did tell manager Derek Shelton he felt fine after the activity. Perez may embark on a rehab assignment soon, though there isn't much clarity for the time being.
