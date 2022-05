Chavis (forearm) is starting at first base and batting third Tuesday against the Dodgers, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Chavis sat out the past three games after exiting Friday's contest with left forearm discomfort, but he'll return to the starting nine Tuesday. The 26-year-old has a .751 OPS through 22 games in May and should continue to see plenty of playing time at first base with Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) on the injured list.