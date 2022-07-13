Chavis is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

Chavis had started in six of the Pirates' last seven games, but he largely benefited from Pittsburgh facing a lefty-heavy schedule. With right-hander Pablo Lopez on the mound for the Marlins, the righty-hitting Chavis will retreat to the bench. Yoshi Tsutsugo, Daniel Vogelbach and Kevin Newman should serve as Pittsburgh's primary starters at first base, designated hitter and second base, respectively, closing off Chavis' three main paths to a full-time role.