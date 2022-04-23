Chavis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Friday against the Cubs.
Chavis drew the start at first base while hitting fifth, his first time in the lineup against a right-hander this season. He made sure that decision paid off by leading off the fourth inning with his second home run of the season. Though Chavis has been in a fairly strict platoon with Yoshi Tsutsugo at first base to begin the season, he should start to see consistent playing time if he continues to hit well. Through 32 plate appearances, Chavis has four extra-base hits, five runs scored and seven RBI while striking out just three times.