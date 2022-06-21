Chavis went 0-for-2 with three walks and two runs Monday against the Cubs.

Chavis entered the game having earned only nine free passes on the season and never multiple in a game. However, Chavis took advantage of Caleb Kilian's inability to consistently find the strike zone -- he issued five total walks -- and has now reached base in eight of his last 11 games. He hasn't produced much otherwise in that span, as he has tallied only four runs scored and four RBI. Overall, Chavis has maintained a .257/.307/.423 line across 192 plate appearances on the season.