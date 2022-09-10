Chavis went 1-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored Friday against the Cardinals.

Chavis has had his path cleared as Pittsburgh's primary first baseman with Bligh Madris back at Triple-A Indianapolis and Josh VanMeter off the 40-man roster. Chavis hasn't taken advantage of that opportunity, as he entered Friday's game hitting only .152 with a 43 percent strikeout rate across his last nine games. However, he delivered a two-RBI triple in the eighth inning Friday and now has extra-base hits in each of his last two starts. For the season, Chavis owns a .238/.268/.412 line across 377 plate appearances.