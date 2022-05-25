Chavis will start at first base and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Rockies in Pittsburgh.

Chavis will pick up his second straight start at first base, and he looks like he'll have a path to an everyday role against both right- and left-handed pitching after the Pirates moved Daniel Vogelbach (hamstring) to the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Over a 12-game stretch dating back to May 9, Chavis has slashed .395/.415/.605 with five extra-base hits, three runs, three RBI and a 1:9 BB:K.