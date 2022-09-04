Chavis is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.
Josh VanMeter will fill in at first base while Chavis rests after manning the position for each of the past six games. During that six-game stretch, Chavis went 3-for-22 with a home run, a walk and nine strikeouts.
