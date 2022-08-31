Chavis will start at first base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Chavis will pick up his fourth consecutive start Wednesday and looks poised to operate as the Pirates' primary first baseman for the time being following Bligh Madris' recent demotion to Triple-A Indianapolis. Over 23 games in August, Chavis is slashing .243/.254/.457 with four home runs and 10 RBI.