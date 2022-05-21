Chavis went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two strikeouts in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Cardinals.
Chavis has drawn starts in the last four matchups, and he's recorded hits in each of those games. During that time, he's gone 7-for-13 with a homer, a double, two RBI and a run. The 26-year-old put the Pirates on the board with his solo homer in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday, marking the first time he's gone yard since April 30.
More News
-
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Starting against righty pitcher•
-
Pirates' Michael Chavis: On bench for second straight•
-
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Swats clutch homer Saturday•
-
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Seeing steady playing time•
-
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Continues to hit well•
-
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Racks up three hits•