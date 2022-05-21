Chavis went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two strikeouts in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Cardinals.

Chavis has drawn starts in the last four matchups, and he's recorded hits in each of those games. During that time, he's gone 7-for-13 with a homer, a double, two RBI and a run. The 26-year-old put the Pirates on the board with his solo homer in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday, marking the first time he's gone yard since April 30.