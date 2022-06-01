Chavis (forearm) went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers.

Chavis opened the scoring in the first inning with a blast off Dodgers starter Julio Urias, and the Pirates never looked back. This was Chavis' first start since last Friday as he battled a forearm injury. The 26-year-old lifted his slash line to .293/.331/.500 with the two-hit effort, and he's added five homers, 17 RBI and 13 runs scored without a stolen base in 40 contests this year. With Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) and Daniel Vogelbach (hamstring) on the injured list, Chavis has a chance to see near-everyday reps at first base in the short term.