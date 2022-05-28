Chavis was removed from Friday's game against the Padres with left forearm discomfort, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The injury apparently stems from Wednesday when he was hit by a pitch, and he was unable to play through it Friday. Chavis struck out swinging in both his plate appearances before being lifted from the contest. The Pirates are already short on depth at first base with Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) and Daniel Vogelbach (hamstring) on the injured list, leaving Josh VanMeter to fill in at first base Friday with Chavis out.