site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-michael-chavis-not-in-lineup-for-game-2 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Not in lineup for Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Chavis is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.
Chavis started the past six games and will receive a contest off after going 0-for-3 with a strikeout during the matinee. Yu Chang will start at first base in Chavis' place in the nightcap.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read