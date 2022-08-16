Chavis is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Boston.
Chavis is 1-for-14 with six strikeouts over his past four contests and will take a seat Tuesday for the second time in Pittsburgh's last three games. Kevin Padlo will start at first base and bat fifth in the series opener versus the Red Sox.
