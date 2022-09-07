Chavis isn't starting the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets.
Chavis started at first base during Wednesday's matinee and went 2-for-4 with a double and a strikeout. He'll take a seat while Ben Gamel starts at first base and bats cleanup in the nightcap.
