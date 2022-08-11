Chavis is out of the lineup for Thursday's game at Arizona.
Chavis started the past four games and appears to have taken over the starting job at first base with a .913 OPS in August, but he'll take a seat for Thursday's contest. Josh VanMeter will man first base in the series finale for Pittsburgh.
