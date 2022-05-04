Chavis is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Tigers.

Chavis made four consecutive starts from last Wednesday through Saturday, but he now finds himself on the bench for the second game in a row. With the Pirates recently returning Bryan Reynolds and Cole Tucker from the COVID-19 injured list, the righty-hitting Chavis looks like he'll find himself on the bench more often than not against right-handed pitchers.