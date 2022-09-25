site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Michael Chavis: On bench Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Chavis is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Cubs, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Chavis is hitless in his past 19 at-bats and will take a seat Sunday after he started the past two games. Zack Collins will take over at first base and bat eighth.
