Chavis went 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's win over the Nationals.

Chavis got the start against a lefty and once again made the most of the opportunity, recording his second three-hit game of the season and playing a key role in this win -- his RBI single to score Ke'Bryan Hayes in the fifth inning proved to be the turning point of the contest. Chavis has been limited to just 14 plate appearances across five games so far, but he's hitting .500 with a double, a triple, a homer, five RBI and two runs scored, so it's safe to say he's making the most of every time he gets the chance to step on the batter's box.