Chavis is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.

Thanks to the Pirates facing a lefty-heavy slate of pitching along with Daniel Vogelbach (lower body) missing the entire weekend series with the Cardinals, Chavis picked up starts out of the infield in each of the team's last six games. He recorded at least one hit in each of those contests, going 10-for-21 with a home run and two doubles altogether. With Vogelbach back in action Monday and a right-hander (Chad Kuhl) on the hill for Colorado, Chavis will step out of the lineup, but he could have a case for earning more work if he continues to swing a hot bat.