Chavis will start at first base and bat fifth in Thursday's game against the Brewers.

Chavis had mostly served as a short-side platoon player for the Pirates through the first two weeks of the season, but the recent moves of Cole Tucker (illness) to the COVID-19 injured list and Kevin Newman (groin) to the 10-day injured list may result in the 26-year-old picking up more work against right-handed pitching. He'll be included in the lineup for the sixth time in seven games, despite going 0-for-14 over his most recent four starts.