Chavis is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Brewers.
Chavis will be on the bench again Friday as the Pirates take on right-hander Corbin Burnes. Josh VanMeter will draw the start at first base and bat fifth versus Milwaukee.
More News
-
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Not starting Thursday•
-
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Could move into short-side platoon•
-
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Not starting Monday•
-
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Cranks clutch hits in win•
-
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Bows out of starting nine•
-
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Draws three free passes•