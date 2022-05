Chavis (forearm) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

According to Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com, Pirates assistant general manager Kevan Graves revealed Sunday that X-rays on Chavis' left forearm showed no major damage, but the 26-year-old is still dealing with some discomfort. Josh VanMeter will pick up another start at first base while Chavis sits for a second straight contest.