Chavis went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday against the Brewers.
Chavis drew only his second start in his last six games while losing out on playing time to Josh VanMeter. Both of those starts have come against southpaws, so Chavis appears to be on the short side of a platoon. He took advantage of the opportunity Saturday, smacking a two-run home run off Aaron Ashby in the third inning to tally his ninth long ball of the campaign. Chavis has shown an all-or-nothing approach at the dish of late, as he has only six hits in his last 27 at-bats -- though three have left the yard.
More News
-
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Sitting again Friday•
-
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Not starting Thursday•
-
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Could move into short-side platoon•
-
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Not starting Monday•
-
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Cranks clutch hits in win•
-
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Bows out of starting nine•