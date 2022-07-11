Chavis went 2-for-5 with a double and a solo home run Sunday against the Brewers.
Chavis drew the start at first base and hit fifth with southpaw Eric Lauer on the mound. He took advantage by slugging his 10th home run of the season and second in six starts in July. Chavis is likely to be in the lineup primarily with lefties on the mound for the time being, as each of Yoshi Tsutsugo, Josh VanMeter and Kevin Newman appear to be ahead of him on the depth chart against righties.
More News
-
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Slugs ninth homer•
-
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Sitting again Friday•
-
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Not starting Thursday•
-
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Could move into short-side platoon•
-
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Not starting Monday•
-
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Cranks clutch hits in win•