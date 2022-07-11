Chavis will start at first base and bat third in Monday's game against the Marlins.

Chavis will stick in the lineup for the fifth time in six games after he went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Brewers. Though his playing time has been trending up of late, the righty-hitting Chavis still appears poised to see most of his playing time against left-handed pitching moving forward. Yoshi Tsutsugo and Daniel Vogelbach both bat from the left side and should be the Pirates' preferred options at first base and designated hitter, respectively, when the team opposes righties.