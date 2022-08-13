Chavis isn't starting Saturday against San Francisco.
Chavis has gone 0-for-9 with five strikeouts over the last three games and will be on the bench for the second time in the last three matchups. Bligh Madris is starting at first base while Ben Gamel serves as the designated hitter.
