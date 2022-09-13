site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Takes seat Tuesday night
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Chavis is not in the lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Reds.
Chavis went 2-for-5 and scored twice in the first game on the docket, but he will head to the bench for the nightcap to open up a spot for call-up Zack Collins.
