Chavis is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Chavis will get a breather for the series finale after he donned the Golden Sombrero in Tuesday's 5-3 loss. Yu Chang will draw the start at first base in place of Chavis, who went 5-for-20 with a home run, a double, two walks, four runs, three RBI and a stolen base in his last five starts before Tuesday's four-strikeout performance.