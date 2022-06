Chavis went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Friday against Atlanta.

Chavis hit a ground-rule double in the seventh inning to tally his 19th RBI of the season. He has three extra-base hits in his last nine starts, also tallying four RBI and four runs scored in that span. Chavis should remain locked into the starting first base role while hitting cleanup so long as Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) remains sidelined.