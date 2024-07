Taylor went 4-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in a 14-2 win over the Mets on Friday.

Taylor tallied three singles before hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning to highlight a perfect night at the plate Friday. This outburst was a positive turnaround since he went just 5-for-34 in June and had not homered since May 11. On the season, the outfielder is hitting .210 with two home runs, 12 RBI, 21 runs scored and six stolen bases over 181 plate appearances.