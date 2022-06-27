The Pirates recalled Yajure from Triple-A Indianapolis, and he'll start in Monday's game against the Nationals in Washington, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Yajure enters the rotation as a replacement for Jerad Eickhoff, who was designated for assignment and later outrighted to Triple-A after he was roughed up for 10 runs over 4.1 innings in his Pirates debut last week. The 24-year-old previously made six appearances as a reliever for Pittsburgh earlier this season, serving up 13 earned runs on 16 hits and six walks over 10.1 innings. In his five outings with Indianapolis since being demoted May 2, Yajure hasn't covered more than 3.2 innings, so the Pirates likely won't be counting on him to work deep into Monday's start.
