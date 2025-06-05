Burrows (1-1) earned the win Wednesday over the Astros, allowing five hits over 5.1 scoreless innings. He struck out six.

It was an impressive showing from Burrows, who had allowed eight earned runs in just 8.1 innings in his first two starts this year. The 25-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA to 5.27 with a 1.32 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB through 13.2 innings. Burrows likely earned another look in the Pirates rotation with his performance Wednesday -- he'd tentatively line up for a home matchup with the Marlins.